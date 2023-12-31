Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Increases By 97.5%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.9 %

DBOEY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 24,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,288. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

