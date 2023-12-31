Short Interest in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Decreases By 25.6%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 23,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Digital Brands Group Price Performance
NASDAQ DBGI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. 272,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,634. Digital Brands Group has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($14.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Brands Group
About Digital Brands Group
Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Brands Group
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.