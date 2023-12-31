Short Interest in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Decreases By 25.6%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 23,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ DBGI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. 272,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,634. Digital Brands Group has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($14.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

