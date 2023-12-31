Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Decreases By 19.8%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. TD Cowen began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Discover Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.40. 919,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,056. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.