Short Interest in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rises By 22.7%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,600 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 517,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DMC Global news, Director James Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $142,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 78,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. 131,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $371.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.52.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

