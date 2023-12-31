Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Rises By 95.3%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DNBBY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 71,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $21.32.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 23.46%. Analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

