Short Interest in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Increases By 20.6%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 107,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 67,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,152. Docebo has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Docebo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

View Our Latest Report on DCBO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 60.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 30.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 53.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.