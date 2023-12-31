Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Rises By 52.2%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Stock Down 4.5 %

DOGZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 72,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,331. Dogness has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $23.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

