Short Interest in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Drops By 20.0%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 180,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 59,580 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Dorian LPG by 11.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 1,249.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 120,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111,794 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LPG stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. 691,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPG

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

