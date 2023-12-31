Short Interest in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Increases By 115.5%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the November 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,024,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after buying an additional 162,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock remained flat at $7.35 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,784. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

