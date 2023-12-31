Short Interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declines By 21.6%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,600 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 602,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.2 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DRETF remained flat at $7.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 10.16%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.84%.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

