Short Interest in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Increases By 27.3%

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DUOT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.90. 33,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,644. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 76.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its solutions include Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications; and Praesidium, a middleware platform solution to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the Centraco software.

