Short Interest in Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Drops By 21.4%

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Encavis Price Performance
Encavis stock remained flat at C$13.21 during midday trading on Friday. Encavis has a 52-week low of C$13.21 and a 52-week high of C$18.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.76.
Encavis Company Profile
