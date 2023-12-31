Short Interest in Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Drops By 21.4%

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Encavis Price Performance

Encavis stock remained flat at C$13.21 during midday trading on Friday. Encavis has a 52-week low of C$13.21 and a 52-week high of C$18.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.76.

Get Encavis alerts:

Encavis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.