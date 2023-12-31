Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Increases By 29.8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 7,740,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,652,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,484,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,176. The company has a market capitalization of $423.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

