Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Declines By 19.4%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,774,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 4,683,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 444.0 days.

Evolution Mining stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

