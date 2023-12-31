Short Interest in First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Rises By 100.0%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

Shares of FFMR stock remained flat at $79.48 on Friday. First Farmers Financial has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11.

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

