Short Interest in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Decreases By 44.2%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,124,000 after purchasing an additional 121,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 56,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,571. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.