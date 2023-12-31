Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Grows By 100.0%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

BDL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Featured Articles

