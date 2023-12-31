Short Interest in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Increases By 26.3%

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

