Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Declines By 49.8%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the November 30th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics Price Performance
FEIM stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $103.15 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58.
Frequency Electronics Company Profile
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
