Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Declines By 49.8%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the November 30th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FEIM stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $103.15 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

