Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Rises By 105.0%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FTAIP stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.66. 5,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

