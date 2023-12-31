Short Interest in Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Expands By 122.6%

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the November 30th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,851,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Digital Solutions Price Performance

Shares of GDSI remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,682. Global Digital Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the cyber arms technology and security and technology solutions business. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

