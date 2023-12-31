Short Interest in Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Expands By 122.6%

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the November 30th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,851,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global Digital Solutions Price Performance
Shares of GDSI remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,682. Global Digital Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
