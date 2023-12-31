Short Interest in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Grows By 100.0%

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

CTEC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,302. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Clean Tech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Tech ETF

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 1,167.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

