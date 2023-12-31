Short Interest in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Grows By 100.0%

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
CTEC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,302. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Clean Tech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
About Global X Clean Tech ETF
The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
