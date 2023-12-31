Short Interest in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Decreases By 22.2%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Clean Water ETF by 1,253.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the third quarter worth $726,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Global X Clean Water ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Clean Water ETF by 111.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AQWA opened at $16.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. Global X Clean Water ETF has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Clean Water ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

