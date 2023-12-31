Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Expands By 27.7%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 113.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $435,000.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. 4,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $31.22.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X DAX Germany ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

