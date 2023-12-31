Short Interest in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declines By 20.1%

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. Raymond James raised their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.10. 787,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

