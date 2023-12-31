Short Interest in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Drops By 24.4%

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,010,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 13,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,135,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,476,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,501,000 after purchasing an additional 865,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,244,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,355. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

