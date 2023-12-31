Short Interest in HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Declines By 44.4%

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
HeartBeam Stock Performance
Shares of BEATW stock remained flat at $0.40 on Friday. 689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. HeartBeam has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.25.
About HeartBeam
