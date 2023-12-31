Short Interest in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Rises By 25.7%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,200 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 600,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNI. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

HNI Price Performance

NYSE HNI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.83. 270,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,953. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. HNI has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HNI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. HNI’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $363,532.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,786.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $189,612.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,350.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $363,532.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,786.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,276,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,728,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of HNI by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

