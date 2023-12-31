Short Interest in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expands By 27.9%

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 57.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 677,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.22. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOPE shares. StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

