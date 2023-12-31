Short Interest in Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Grows By 28.6%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,147,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,669,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,477.0 days.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of HHUSF remained flat at C$3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.88. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 52 week low of C$3.05 and a 52 week high of C$3.15.
About Hua Hong Semiconductor
