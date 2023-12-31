Short Interest in Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Grows By 28.6%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,147,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,669,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,477.0 days.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of HHUSF remained flat at C$3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.88. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 52 week low of C$3.05 and a 52 week high of C$3.15.

Get Hua Hong Semiconductor alerts:

About Hua Hong Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.