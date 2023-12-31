Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Increases By 28.6%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 237,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HURN stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 148,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $113.31. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,514 shares of company stock worth $1,719,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

