Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Expands By 88.6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the November 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
HUYA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,780. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $877.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.69. HUYA has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.49.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. HUYA’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
