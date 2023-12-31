Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Expands By 88.6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the November 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

HUYA Trading Up 3.7 %

HUYA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,780. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $877.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.69. HUYA has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.49.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. HUYA’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

About HUYA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 142.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 14.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,158 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the first quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 235.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 770,268 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.