Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Increases By 93.2%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,700 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the November 30th total of 892,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Iberdrola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.22. 4,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,276. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

