Short Interest in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC) Rises By 137.7%

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 137.7% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Innovative International Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Innovative International Acquisition by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Innovative International Acquisition by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Innovative International Acquisition Trading Down 16.4 %

NASDAQ IOAC opened at $9.60 on Friday. Innovative International Acquisition has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.