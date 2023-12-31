Short Interest in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Increases By 87.5%

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ISSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:ISSC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.53. 18,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.94. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 17.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 276.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

