Short Interest in Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Grows By 28.7%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,909,700 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 1,484,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 187.2 days.

Innovent Biologics Price Performance

Innovent Biologics stock remained flat at $4.92 during trading hours on Friday. 451,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,702. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. Innovent Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Get Innovent Biologics alerts:

Innovent Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.