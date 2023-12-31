Short Interest in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Rises By 92.7%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE IBP traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.82. 163,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.39. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $189.07.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,068,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 42,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.40.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

