Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Grows By 120.0%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,940,000.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IBBQ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.89. 6,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

