Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Drops By 21.5%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,600 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 762,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,993.0 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAF remained flat at $26.14 during trading hours on Friday. Japan Tobacco has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

