Short Interest in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Rises By 26.4%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Jianpu Technology Stock Performance
NYSE JT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. 129,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,260. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Jianpu Technology has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.58.
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jianpu Technology
Jianpu Technology Company Profile
Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jianpu Technology
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.