Short Interest in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Rises By 26.4%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Jianpu Technology Stock Performance

NYSE JT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. 129,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,260. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Jianpu Technology has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 218.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jianpu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

