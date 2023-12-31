Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Increases By 29.4%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JZXN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,354. Jiuzi has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

