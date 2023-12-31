Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Expands By 131.1%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, a growth of 131.1% from the November 30th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGFHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.13) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.54) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Investec upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KGFHY

Kingfisher Price Performance

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

Shares of KGFHY stock remained flat at $6.31 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 136,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,326. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

About Kingfisher

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.