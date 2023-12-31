Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Decreases By 21.3%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 48,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $31.03.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

