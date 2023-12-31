Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Expands By 120.0%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,812. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

