Short Interest in Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Drops By 23.2%

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 134,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other Local Bounti news, CTO Travis M. Joyner acquired 73,496 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,689.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $68,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anna M. Fabrega bought 18,801 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $306,352.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 162,670 shares of company stock worth $233,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Local Bounti by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOCL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 41,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.25) by $0.23. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 84.66% and a negative net margin of 311.00%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Local Bounti will post -10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

