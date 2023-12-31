Short Interest in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Decreases By 21.9%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 294,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.77. 54,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,396. The company has a market capitalization of $564.71 million, a P/E ratio of -748.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $206.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.55.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is -457.11%.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $168,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,696.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

