Short Interest in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Drops By 16.0%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,800 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mission Produce Price Performance

AVO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 155,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,438.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 20.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 215,278 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at about $4,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 31.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVO shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mission Produce

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.