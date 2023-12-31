Short Interest in Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Declines By 26.6%

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLLGF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities upgraded Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Stock Performance

About Mullen Group

OTCMKTS MLLGF remained flat at $10.59 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.