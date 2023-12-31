Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Expands By 105.6%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. 237,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

