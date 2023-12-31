Short Interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Expands By 156.2%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 156.2% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NeuroMetrix Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,023. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.25.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research report on Monday, December 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

